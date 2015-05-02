Fun facts

Amitabh is ambidextrous(can write with both hands)

His first job was in Shaw Wallace. He also worked as a freight broker for a shipping firm called Bird and Co.

Amitabh and Jaya met for the first time at FTII, Pune, and then again on the sets of Guddi.

While shooting for a fight sequence in Coolie, Amitabh was knocked down by the film’s villain Puneet Issar, due to bad timing, seriously injuring him. August 2 is regarded as the day when he got a new lease of life.

Amitabh writes poetry once in a while.

Amitabh makes it a point to have at least one meal with them.

Amitabh has sung quite a few hit songs

BBC Online voted him Star of the Millennium

He won the Allahabad Parliamentary seat on a Congress ticket in 1984

He has a replica of himself sculpted and displayed at Madame Tussad’s wax museum in London, placing him among the historical and entertainment Hall of Fame.