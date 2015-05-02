|Original name
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Petname
|Amitji”, “Big B”, Munna (for his parents)
|Date of Birth
|
11 October 1942
|Height
|6’3″
|Sun Sign
|Libra
|Education
|Sherwood School, Nainital
Graduated from Kirorimal College, Delhi
|Place of birth
|Allahabad, India
|Family
|Father – Harivansh Rai
Mother – Teji
Wife – Jaya Bachchan (actress)
Children – Shweta and Abhishek (actor)
Younger brother – Ajitabh
|Address
|Pratiksha, 10th Road JVPD Scheme
Mumbai 400 049
|Best friend
|Ajitabh Bachchan
|Favourite food
|vegetarian food like aloo puri, pakodas, dhoklas and parathas.
|Costume designers
| Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dress up Amitabh
|Fun facts
|
- Amitabh is ambidextrous(can write with both hands)
- His first job was in Shaw Wallace. He also worked as a freight broker for a shipping firm called Bird and Co.
- Amitabh and Jaya met for the first time at FTII, Pune, and then again on the sets of Guddi.
- While shooting for a fight sequence in Coolie, Amitabh was knocked down by the film’s villain Puneet Issar, due to bad timing, seriously injuring him. August 2 is regarded as the day when he got a new lease of life.
- Amitabh writes poetry once in a while.
- Amitabh makes it a point to have at least one meal with them.
- Amitabh has sung quite a few hit songs
- BBC Online voted him Star of the Millennium
- He won the Allahabad Parliamentary seat on a Congress ticket in 1984
- He has a replica of himself sculpted and displayed at Madame Tussad’s wax museum in London, placing him among the historical and entertainment Hall of Fame.