Home
Celebrities
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Posted by
Date:
in: Bollywood, Celebrities
Leave a comment

Amitabh Bachchan

Original name Amitabh Bachchan
Petname Amitji”, “Big B”, Munna (for his parents)
Date of Birth

11 October 1942
Height 6’3″
Sun Sign Libra
Education Sherwood School, Nainital
Graduated from Kirorimal College, Delhi
Place of birth Allahabad, India
Family Father – Harivansh Rai
Mother – Teji
Wife – Jaya Bachchan (actress)
Children – Shweta and Abhishek (actor)
Younger brother – Ajitabh
Address Pratiksha, 10th Road JVPD Scheme
Mumbai 400 049
Best friend Ajitabh Bachchan
Favourite food vegetarian food like aloo puri, pakodas, dhoklas and parathas.
Costume designers         Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dress up Amitabh
Fun facts
  • Amitabh is ambidextrous(can write with both hands)
  • His first job was in Shaw Wallace. He also worked as a freight broker for a shipping firm called Bird and Co.
  • Amitabh and Jaya met for the first time at FTII, Pune, and then again on the sets of Guddi.
  • While shooting for a fight sequence in Coolie, Amitabh was knocked down by the film’s villain Puneet Issar, due to bad timing, seriously injuring him. August 2 is regarded as the day when he got a new lease of life.
  • Amitabh writes poetry once in a while.
  • Amitabh makes it a point to have at least one meal with them.
  • Amitabh has sung quite a few hit songs
  • BBC Online voted him Star of the Millennium
  • He won the Allahabad Parliamentary seat on a Congress ticket in 1984
  • He has a replica of himself sculpted and displayed at Madame Tussad’s wax museum in London, placing him among the historical and entertainment Hall of Fame.

loading...
Tags:

About The Author