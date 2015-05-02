|Original Name
|Anil Kapoor
|Nick name
|Date of Birth
|December 24, 1959
|Place of Birth
|Chembur, Maharashtra, India
|Height
|5’11
|Weight
|165 lbs
|Address
|31 Shrinagar Presidency Gulmohar Cross Rd. No7, JVPD Scheme Mumbai 400 049
|Wife
|Sunita
|Son
|Harshwardhana
|Daughters
|Sonam and Riya
|Brothers
|Sanjay (Actor) and Boney (Producer)
|Sister
|Reena
|Philosophy of life
|Chill out, defrost, take it easy
|Favourite book
|Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead
|Favourite actress
|Madhuri Dixit
|Favourite actor
|Robert De Niro
|Favourite directors
|Satish Kaushik, Shekhar Kapur, Raj Santoshi, Priyadarshan
|Favourite movie
|Titanic
|Favourite dish
|baingan ka bharta
|Dream girl
|Aishwarya Rai
|Other facts
