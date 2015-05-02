Home
Original Name Anil Kapoor
Nick name
Date of Birth December 24, 1959
Place of Birth Chembur, Maharashtra, India
Height 5’11
Weight 165 lbs
Address 31 Shrinagar Presidency Gulmohar Cross Rd. No7, JVPD Scheme Mumbai 400 049
Wife Sunita
Son Harshwardhana
Daughters Sonam and Riya
Brothers Sanjay (Actor) and Boney (Producer)
Sister Reena
Philosophy of life Chill out, defrost, take it easy
Favourite book Ayn Rand’s Fountainhead
Favourite actress Madhuri Dixit
Favourite actor Robert De Niro
Favourite directors Satish Kaushik, Shekhar Kapur, Raj Santoshi, Priyadarshan
Favourite movie Titanic
Favourite dish baingan ka bharta
Dream girl Aishwarya Rai
