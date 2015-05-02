Home
Celebrities

Anna Kournikova

Posted by
Date:
in: Celebrities, Sports
Leave a comment

Anna Kournikova

Original Name  Anna Kournikova
Profession Tennis
Star Gemini
Date of Birth June 7, 1981
Residence Miami, Florida, USA
Birth Place Moscow, Russia
Height 5′ 8 1/4
Weight 123 lbs
Parents Sergei and Alla Kournikova
Mentor Cathy Rinaldi.
Favourite tournament Wimbledon
Lucky number 81
Dance movie Austin Powers
Favourite colour Black
Favourite food Steak and sushi
Favourite drink Orange Juice
Favourite Places Rome, Paris, London, New York and Tokyo.
Hobbies Reading, dancing, listening to music and watching TV. Loves animals, art, fashion, the ocean and the beach.
Other facts * When she turned five, Anna received her first racquets as Christmas gift.
* At 14, she become the youngest player ever to win a Fed Cup match and captured the European Championships and Italian Open juniors. At the close of 1995, she was ranked No. 1 and crowned as ITF Junior World Champion.
* Selected to the 1998 People Magazine “50 Most Beautiful People” list
* She acted in “Escape” music video with Enrique in December’2001

loading...
Tags:

About The Author