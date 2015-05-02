|Original Name
|Anna Kournikova
|Profession
|Tennis
|Star
|Gemini
|Date of Birth
|June 7, 1981
|Residence
|Miami, Florida, USA
|Birth Place
|Moscow, Russia
|Height
|5′ 8 1/4
|Weight
|123 lbs
|Parents
|Sergei and Alla Kournikova
|Mentor
|Cathy Rinaldi.
|Favourite tournament
|Wimbledon
|Lucky number
|81
|Dance movie
|Austin Powers
|Favourite colour
|Black
|Favourite food
|Steak and sushi
|Favourite drink
|Orange Juice
|Favourite Places
|Rome, Paris, London, New York and Tokyo.
|Hobbies
|Reading, dancing, listening to music and watching TV. Loves animals, art, fashion, the ocean and the beach.
|Other facts
|* When she turned five, Anna received her first racquets as Christmas gift.
* At 14, she become the youngest player ever to win a Fed Cup match and captured the European Championships and Italian Open juniors. At the close of 1995, she was ranked No. 1 and crowned as ITF Junior World Champion.
* Selected to the 1998 People Magazine “50 Most Beautiful People” list
* She acted in “Escape” music video with Enrique in December’2001
“
