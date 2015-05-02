Anna Kournikova

Other facts

* When she turned five, Anna received her first racquets as Christmas gift.

* At 14, she become the youngest player ever to win a Fed Cup match and captured the European Championships and Italian Open juniors. At the close of 1995, she was ranked No. 1 and crowned as ITF Junior World Champion.

* Selected to the 1998 People Magazine “50 Most Beautiful People” list

* She acted in “Escape” music video with Enrique in December’2001