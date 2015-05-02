Full Name Peter Sampras

Nickname(s) `Pistol` Pete

Date of birth 12th August 1971

Place of birth Washington, D.C. USA

Sun Sign Leo

Family

Career Tennis professional

Residence Previously stayed in Tampa, Florida from spring 1998

until 1999. He now lives in songwriter Kenny G’s Benedict Canyon ex-home (in Los Angeles) which he bought for close to its $2.9 million asking price. Built in 1976 and later re-modeled, the Country English-style home has three bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in

more than 5,000 square feet. The home also has a recording studio,gym,pool and, of course, a tennis court. The home is on 1 1/2 acres.

Debut(Turned Pro) 1988

Plays Right Handed

Titles 45

Majors 8

Grand Slam Titles 14

Current Coach Paul Annecone

Past Coaches Pete Fischer, Joe Brandi, Tim Gullickson,John Austin, Robert Lansorp.

Trainer Todd Snyder

Former Trainer Pat Etcheberry

Practice Facility Location Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, Florida

Idols Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall

Current Shoes Nike Air Meadow Mesh Supreme

Racquet Wilson Pro Staff Original

Favorite Music Anything from Led Zeppelin to Cat Stevens

Favorite Food Italian food and pasta

Favorite Book Catcher in the Rye

Favorite Pastime Playing golf (handicap 10) and watching any sports on

TV (fan of Formula One racing and NBA)

Most Convenient thing he has done Rented a Cessna Citation 10 jet to make personal traveling easier.

His Definition of Success” “Reaching your potential. I’ve been successful, but there are still challenges for me.”

Quote on Wimbledon court “This is the best court in the world, this is my home away from home.”

Favorite Quality His ability to laugh at himself.

Least favorite Quality His impatience

Movie that made him cry Titanic.

Movie that made him laugh There’s something about Mary.

Strengths Aggressive serve, killer forehand and staying power

Sponsorships Nike, Wilson, Movado, Ray Ban, Babolat