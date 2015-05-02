Home
Peter Sampras

Full Name Peter Sampras
Nickname(s) `Pistol` Pete
Date of birth 12th August 1971
Place of birth Washington, D.C. USA
Sun Sign Leo
Family
Career Tennis professional
Residence Previously stayed in Tampa, Florida from spring 1998
until 1999. He now lives in songwriter Kenny G’s Benedict Canyon ex-home (in Los Angeles) which he bought for close to its $2.9 million asking price. Built in 1976 and later re-modeled, the Country English-style home has three bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in
more than 5,000 square feet. The home also has a recording studio,gym,pool and, of course, a tennis court. The home is on 1 1/2 acres.
Debut(Turned Pro) 1988
Plays Right Handed
Titles 45
Majors 8
Grand Slam Titles 14
Current Coach Paul Annecone
Past Coaches Pete Fischer, Joe Brandi, Tim Gullickson,John Austin, Robert Lansorp.
Trainer Todd Snyder
Former Trainer Pat Etcheberry
Practice Facility Location Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, Florida
Idols Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall
Current Shoes Nike Air Meadow Mesh Supreme
Racquet Wilson Pro Staff Original
Favorite Music Anything from Led Zeppelin to Cat Stevens
Favorite Food Italian food and pasta
Favorite Book Catcher in the Rye
Favorite Pastime Playing golf (handicap 10) and watching any sports on
TV (fan of Formula One racing and NBA)
Most Convenient thing he has done Rented a Cessna Citation 10 jet to make personal traveling easier.
His Definition of Success” “Reaching your potential. I’ve been successful, but there are still challenges for me.”
Quote on Wimbledon court “This is the best court in the world, this is my home away from home.”
Favorite Quality His ability to laugh at himself.
Least favorite Quality His impatience
Movie that made him cry Titanic.
Movie that made him laugh There’s something about Mary.
Strengths Aggressive serve, killer forehand and staying power
Sponsorships Nike, Wilson, Movado, Ray Ban, Babolat
Interesting facts about him -No.1 player in world from 1993-98;
Youngest ever U.S.Open men’s champion (19 years,28 days) in 1990;
-His win at U.S.Open in 2002 gave him 14 grand slam singles titles for his career, more than any other male player;
-Has won 2 Australian Opens (1994,97), 7 Wimbledons (1993,94,95,97,98,99,00) and 5 U.S. Opens (1990,93,95,96,2002);
-Career money leader on ATP Tour;
-The only pro to ever serve more than 1,000 aces in a single season;
– Became the first American man to win an Olympic Gold medal in singles (1996) since Vincent Richards in 1924.

