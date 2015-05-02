|Full Name
|Peter Sampras
|Nickname(s)
|`Pistol` Pete
|Date of birth
|12th August 1971
|Place of birth
|Washington, D.C. USA
|Sun Sign
|Leo
|Family
|Career
|Tennis professional
|Residence
|Previously stayed in Tampa, Florida from spring 1998
until 1999. He now lives in songwriter Kenny G’s Benedict Canyon ex-home (in Los Angeles) which he bought for close to its $2.9 million asking price. Built in 1976 and later re-modeled, the Country English-style home has three bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths in
more than 5,000 square feet. The home also has a recording studio,gym,pool and, of course, a tennis court. The home is on 1 1/2 acres.
|Debut(Turned Pro)
|1988
|Plays
|Right Handed
|Titles
|45
|Majors
|8
|Grand Slam Titles
|14
|Current Coach
|Paul Annecone
|Past Coaches
|Pete Fischer, Joe Brandi, Tim Gullickson,John Austin, Robert Lansorp.
|Trainer
|Todd Snyder
|Former Trainer
|Pat Etcheberry
|Practice Facility Location
|Saddlebrook Resort, Wesley Chapel, Florida
|Idols
|Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall
|Current Shoes
|Nike Air Meadow Mesh Supreme
|Racquet
|Wilson Pro Staff Original
|Favorite Music
|Anything from Led Zeppelin to Cat Stevens
|Favorite Food
|Italian food and pasta
|Favorite Book
|Catcher in the Rye
|Favorite Pastime
|Playing golf (handicap 10) and watching any sports on
TV (fan of Formula One racing and NBA)
|Most Convenient thing he has done
|Rented a Cessna Citation 10 jet to make personal traveling easier.
|His Definition of Success”
|“Reaching your potential. I’ve been successful, but there are still challenges for me.”
|Quote on Wimbledon court
|“This is the best court in the world, this is my home away from home.”
|Favorite Quality
|His ability to laugh at himself.
|Least favorite Quality
|His impatience
|Movie that made him cry
|Titanic.
|Movie that made him laugh
|There’s something about Mary.
|Strengths
|Aggressive serve, killer forehand and staying power
|Sponsorships
|Nike, Wilson, Movado, Ray Ban, Babolat
|Interesting facts about him
|-No.1 player in world from 1993-98;
Youngest ever U.S.Open men’s champion (19 years,28 days) in 1990;
-His win at U.S.Open in 2002 gave him 14 grand slam singles titles for his career, more than any other male player;
-Has won 2 Australian Opens (1994,97), 7 Wimbledons (1993,94,95,97,98,99,00) and 5 U.S. Opens (1990,93,95,96,2002);
-Career money leader on ATP Tour;
-The only pro to ever serve more than 1,000 aces in a single season;
– Became the first American man to win an Olympic Gold medal in singles (1996) since Vincent Richards in 1924.
“
