|Name
|Sabeer Bhatia
|Age
|33+ (in 2003)
|Family
|Single
|Place of birth
|Place of residence
|Education
|First job and career
|Firepower Systems Inc
|Companies Started
|Hotmail Corp., Arzoo.com (closed down after a run of nine months due to the dotcom bust)
|What he likes about web
|email, instant messengers, web cams and other gadgets
|Strangest experience online
|Receiving unsolicited mail
|Web friendly gadget he cannot live without
|Palm Pilot
|Hobbies
|Playing golf
|Favorite actress
|Most expensive thing bought
|Ferrari and home
|Most inspired by
|Steve Jobs
|Awards
|Goals in life
|To let loose the entrepreneurial and intellectual spirit of India and bring about monumental change in the country
|Philosophy of life
|Charity
|Fun facts
|Future Plan
|To make the mobile phone more user-friendly by introducing Telivoice. ‘It’s a step further than SMS, now you can leave voice messages for your friends and families in the US and around the world.
