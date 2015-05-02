Name Sabeer Bhatia

Age 33+ (in 2003)

Family Single

Place of birth

Place of residence

Education St. Joseph’s School

Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani

B.S. California Institute of Technology

M.S. Stanford University

First job and career Firepower Systems Inc

Companies Started Hotmail Corp., Arzoo.com (closed down after a run of nine months due to the dotcom bust)

What he likes about web email, instant messengers, web cams and other gadgets

Strangest experience online Receiving unsolicited mail

Web friendly gadget he cannot live without Palm Pilot

Hobbies Playing golf

Favorite actress

Most expensive thing bought Ferrari and home

Most inspired by Steve Jobs

Awards Entrepreneur of the Year,” 1997. Awarded by the venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

1997. Awarded by the venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson. Named to the “Elite 100,” Upside magazine’s list of top trendsetters in the New Economy.

Upside magazine’s list of top trendsetters in the New Economy. Recipient of the “TR100” award, presented by MIT to 100 young innovators who are expected to have the greatest impact on technology in the next few years.

award, presented by MIT to 100 young innovators who are expected to have the greatest impact on technology in the next few years. Selected by the San Jose Mercury News and POV magazine as one of the ten most successful s of 1998.

Goals in life To let loose the entrepreneurial and intellectual spirit of India and bring about monumental change in the country

Philosophy of life

Charity

Fun facts tried selling sandwiches after school to make some pocketmoney

field hockey player when in college