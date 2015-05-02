Home
Name Sabeer Bhatia
Age 33+ (in 2003)
Family Single
Place of birth
Place of residence
Education
  • St. Joseph’s School
  • Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani
  • B.S. California Institute of Technology
  • M.S. Stanford University
First job and career Firepower Systems Inc
Companies Started Hotmail Corp., Arzoo.com (closed down after a run of nine months due to the dotcom bust)
What he likes about web email, instant messengers, web cams and other gadgets
Strangest experience online Receiving unsolicited mail
Web friendly gadget he cannot live without Palm Pilot
Hobbies Playing golf
Favorite actress
Most expensive thing bought Ferrari and home
Most inspired by Steve Jobs
Awards
  • Entrepreneur of the Year,” 1997. Awarded by the venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.
  • Named to the “Elite 100,” Upside magazine’s list of top trendsetters in the New Economy.
  • Recipient of the “TR100” award, presented by MIT to 100 young innovators who are expected to have the greatest impact on technology in the next few years.
  • Selected by the San Jose Mercury News and POV magazine as one of the ten most successful s of 1998.
Goals in life To let loose the entrepreneurial and intellectual spirit of India and bring about monumental change in the country
Philosophy of life 
Charity
Fun facts
  • tried selling sandwiches after school to make some pocketmoney
  • field hockey player when in college
Future Plan To make  the mobile phone more user-friendly by introducing Telivoice. ‘It’s a step further than SMS, now you can leave voice messages for your friends and families in the US and around the world.

