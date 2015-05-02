Original Name Samsudeen Ibrahim

Other name Shaam

Nick Name Samsu

Native Place Madurai

Brought up in Thirupattur

Family Father,mother,2 married brothers and 2 married sisters

School Bangalore St.John school

Education BCom

College Bangalore St.Joseph College BCom

Address Flat No. 3C, Aasha Apartments,

No. 55, Pulla avenue,

Thiruvika palace,

Shenoy Nagar,

Chennai 30.

Email Address arien04@hotmail.com,arien04@rediffmail.com

Turning point in life Started looking for cinema chance while studying first year BCom

First Film Kushi

Films released 12B(First film), aei nee rombha azhaga irukka

Films acting Bala, lesa lesa

Dream role Anti hero subjects and like the role played by Aamir Khan in Rangeela

Most seen film Baasha

Difficult roles Romantic

Hobbies Working out in Gym, Listening to music

Like to work with Directors Shankar and Maniratnam

Favorite sports Football

Favorite colour White

Favourite Artistes Rajini, Sridevi and Revathy

Favorite food Sambar rice

Languages known Tamil,Kannadam,Hindi.English and Malayalam

Commonly used phrase You know what I mean”

Favorite tourist place Goa-For fun

Thirupattur-For mental peace and happiness

Dream girl Not too beautiful, Simple and very understanding

If not cinema Would have finished MBA and taken over family business or would have settled abroad