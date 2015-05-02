|Original Name
|Samsudeen Ibrahim
|Other name
|Shaam
|Nick Name
|Samsu
|Native Place
|Madurai
|Brought up in
|Thirupattur
|Family
|Father,mother,2 married brothers and 2 married sisters
|School
|Bangalore St.John school
|Education
|BCom
|College
|Bangalore St.Joseph College BCom
|Address
|Flat No. 3C, Aasha Apartments,
No. 55, Pulla avenue,
Thiruvika palace,
Shenoy Nagar,
Chennai 30.
|Email Address
|arien04@hotmail.com,arien04@rediffmail.com
|Turning point in life
|Started looking for cinema chance while studying first year BCom
|First Film
|Kushi
|Films released
|12B(First film), aei nee rombha azhaga irukka
|Films acting
|Bala, lesa lesa
|Dream role
|Anti hero subjects and like the role played by Aamir Khan in Rangeela
|Most seen film
|Baasha
|Difficult roles
|Romantic
|Hobbies
|Working out in Gym, Listening to music
|Like to work with
|Directors Shankar and Maniratnam
|Favorite sports
|Football
|Favorite colour
|White
|Favourite Artistes
|Rajini, Sridevi and Revathy
|Favorite food
|Sambar rice
|Languages known
|Tamil,Kannadam,Hindi.English and Malayalam
|Commonly used phrase
|You know what I mean”
|Favorite tourist place
|Goa-For fun
Thirupattur-For mental peace and happiness
|Dream girl
|Not too beautiful, Simple and very understanding
|If not cinema
|Would have finished MBA and taken over family business or would have settled abroad
|If God appears before him
|He would ask for 2 things
1)In the next birth he would like to be born as a woman to learn about woman’s feelings
2)All the poor should become rich and rich should become poor
“
