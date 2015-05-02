Home
Celebrities

Shaam

Posted by
Date:
in: Celebrities, Kollywood
Leave a comment

shaam

Original Name Samsudeen Ibrahim
Other name Shaam
Nick Name Samsu
Native Place Madurai
Brought up in Thirupattur
Family Father,mother,2 married brothers and 2 married sisters
School Bangalore St.John school
Education BCom
College Bangalore St.Joseph College BCom
Address Flat No. 3C, Aasha Apartments,
No. 55, Pulla avenue,
Thiruvika palace,
Shenoy Nagar,
Chennai 30.
Email Address arien04@hotmail.com,arien04@rediffmail.com
Turning point in life Started looking for cinema chance while studying first year BCom
First Film Kushi
Films released 12B(First film), aei nee rombha azhaga irukka
Films acting Bala, lesa lesa
Dream role Anti hero subjects and like the role played by Aamir Khan in Rangeela
Most seen film Baasha
Difficult roles Romantic
Hobbies Working out in Gym, Listening to music
Like to work with Directors Shankar and Maniratnam
Favorite sports Football
Favorite colour White
Favourite Artistes Rajini, Sridevi and Revathy
Favorite food Sambar rice
Languages known Tamil,Kannadam,Hindi.English and Malayalam
Commonly used phrase You know what I mean”
Favorite tourist place Goa-For fun
Thirupattur-For mental peace and happiness
Dream girl Not too beautiful, Simple and very understanding
If not cinema Would have finished MBA and taken over family business or would have settled abroad
If God appears before him He would ask for 2 things
1)In the next birth he would like to be born as a woman to learn about woman’s feelings
2)All the poor should become rich and rich should become poor

loading...
Tags:

About The Author