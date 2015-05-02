Fun Facts

Had her first profile done (without her father’s knowledge)at the age of 15, by borrowing money from her friend Jyoti.

She was just 0.01point ahead of Aishwarya rai when she won the Femina Miss India title.

First Indian Miss Universe in the 43-odd years of the pageant’s existence.

For winning miss universe she got $250,000 worth of cash, gifts and prizes.

A diamond brooch studded with one hundred diamonds and a 32-carat diamond jewelery collection consisting of matching earrings, bracelet, and ring made especially for her when she became Miss Universe.

Won Miss Universe title from among 76 participants

She got Rs 1.4 Crores from Coca Cola’s Marketing head, Natkarni as an out-of-court settlement for the alleged acts of sexual harassment that he had committed against her.

She is making a film capturing every moment of her daughter Renee and will present it to her on her 18th birthday.