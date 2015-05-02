|Full Name
|Sushmita Sen
|Pet name
|Sush,Titan or titu
|Date of birth
|19th Nov 1975
|Place of birth
|Hyderabad
|Height
|5’11
|Profession
|Modelling , acting
|Family
|
|School
|Air force golden jubilee school
|Unforgettable day
|21st May ’94 – When crowned as Miss Universe in Manila , Philippines
|Introduced herself in Miss universe contest
|“Namaste, I am Sushmita Sen from India, where love is the
essence of life.”
|Titles won
|
|Awards
|Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award for her sensational portrayal of the other woman in Biwi No.1.
|Film Debut
|
|Thinks
|
|Loves
|Writing poetry, instrumental music
|Disturbed
|When seeing young children begging
|Book
|My Feudal Lord – Tehmina Durrani
|Likes
|Beer and the color black
|Favourite hangout as a teenager
|Nirula’s or Ghungroo’s at the Maurya Sheraton Delhi
|Countries Visited
|Visited almost 33 countries
|Want to date
|Enrique Iglesias
|Salary per film
|1 crore
|Fun Facts
|
|Address
|6th Floor, Beach Queen
Yari Road, Versova
Andheri (W)
Mumbai 400 061
|Plans to get married
|Sometime in her lifetime.
|Once dreamt
|To be a journalist
|Future goal
|To start a clothing business
|About her confidence
|“My belief in myself, I have a lot of faith in myself.”
|Attitude towards life
|“Made up my mind to walk up the stairs rather than take the lift”
|Her epitaph will read
|Sushmita Sen: She lived and she lives on…
