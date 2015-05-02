Home
Celebrities
Bollywood

Sushmita Sen

Posted by
Date:
in: Bollywood, Celebrities
Leave a comment

Sushmita Sen

Full Name Sushmita Sen
Pet name Sush,Titan or titu
Date of birth 19th Nov 1975
Place of birth Hyderabad
Height 5’11
Profession Modelling , acting
Family
  • Father: Wing commander (retd) Subir Sen
  • Mother: Subra Sen
  • Brother: Rajeev
  • Daughter: Renee Sen
School Air force golden jubilee school
Unforgettable day  21st May ’94 – When crowned as Miss Universe  in Manila , Philippines
Introduced herself in Miss universe contest  “Namaste, I am Sushmita Sen from India, where love is the
essence of life.”
Titles won
  • Femina Miss India 1994
  • Miss Universe 1994
Awards  Filmfare Best Supporting Actress award for her sensational portrayal of the other woman in Biwi No.1.
Film Debut
  • Hindi: Dastak (1996)(hindi)
  • Bengali:Shei Brishtir Raat
  • Tamil/Telugu:Rakshagan
Thinks
  • Madhuri: beautiful
  • Aishwarya Rai: pretty
  • Herself: good looking
Loves  Writing  poetry, instrumental music
Disturbed  When  seeing young children begging
Book My Feudal Lord – Tehmina Durrani
Likes Beer and the color black
Favourite hangout as a teenager Nirula’s or Ghungroo’s at the Maurya Sheraton Delhi
Countries Visited Visited almost 33 countries
Want to date Enrique Iglesias
Salary per film  1 crore
Fun Facts
  • Had her first profile done (without her father’s knowledge)at the age of 15, by borrowing money from her friend Jyoti.
  • She was just 0.01point ahead of Aishwarya rai when she won the Femina Miss India title.
  • First Indian Miss Universe in the 43-odd years of the pageant’s existence.
  • For winning miss universe she got $250,000 worth of cash, gifts and prizes.
  • A diamond brooch studded with one hundred diamonds  and a 32-carat diamond jewelery collection consisting of matching earrings, bracelet, and ring made especially for her when she became Miss Universe.
  • Won Miss Universe title from among 76  participants
  • She got Rs 1.4 Crores from Coca Cola’s Marketing head, Natkarni   as an out-of-court settlement for the alleged acts of sexual harassment that he had committed against her.
  • She is making a film capturing every moment of her daughter Renee  and will present it to her on her 18th birthday.
Address 6th Floor, Beach Queen
Yari Road, Versova
Andheri (W)
Mumbai 400 061
Plans to get married Sometime in her lifetime.
Once dreamt To be a  journalist
Future goal To start a clothing business
About her confidence “My belief in myself, I have a lot of faith in myself.”
Attitude towards life “Made up my mind to walk up the stairs rather than take the lift”
Her epitaph will read Sushmita Sen: She lived and she lives on…

 

loading...
Tags:

About The Author