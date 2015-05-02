|Original Name
|Amisha Patel
|Star sign
|Gemini
|Date of Birth
|June 9, 1979
|Height
|5’5
|Eye Color
|Hazel
|Family
|Parents ,One brother
|Schooling
|Cathedral High School
|College
|Economics (Gold Medalist)– Tufts University in Boston, US
|Career
|Film Actress
|First Film
|Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
|Secretary
|Rikku
|Loves
|honesty, integrity and to be admired
|Hates
|double standards and hypocrisy
|Afraid of
|not being understood
|Superstitions
|names and numbers
|Biggest fear
|is of people having half-baked knowledge/information
|Strength according to her
|family and my overwhelming confidence
|Weakness according to her
|family, desserts, and shopping
|Wildest fantasy
|a knight in a shining armor will come and rescue me
|Favourite Hero
|father
|Favourite bedroom line
|Happy Days are here again
|Turned on by
|challenges in life
|Biggest assets according to her
|my sense of humor and my ability to laugh at myself
|assion
|to succeed in every aspect of life
|reatest necessity for her
|to be loved and to have my efforts be appreciated
|Favourite possession according to her
|her mind
|Touched most in life by
|simplicity and honesty in life
