Original Name Amisha Patel

Star sign Gemini

Date of Birth June 9, 1979

Height 5’5

Eye Color Hazel

Family Parents ,One brother

Schooling Cathedral High School

College Economics (Gold Medalist)– Tufts University in Boston, US

Career Film Actress

First Film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Secretary Rikku

Loves honesty, integrity and to be admired

Hates double standards and hypocrisy

Afraid of not being understood

Superstitions names and numbers

Biggest fear is of people having half-baked knowledge/information

Strength according to her family and my overwhelming confidence

Weakness according to her family, desserts, and shopping

Wildest fantasy a knight in a shining armor will come and rescue me

Favourite Hero father

Favourite bedroom line Happy Days are here again

Turned on by challenges in life

Biggest assets according to her my sense of humor and my ability to laugh at myself

assion to succeed in every aspect of life

reatest necessity for her to be loved and to have my efforts be appreciated

Favourite possession according to her her mind