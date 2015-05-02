Home
Amisha Patel

Original Name Amisha Patel
Star sign Gemini
Date of Birth June 9, 1979
Height 5’5
Eye Color Hazel
Family  Parents ,One brother
Schooling Cathedral High School
College Economics (Gold Medalist)– Tufts University in Boston, US
Career Film Actress
First Film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Secretary Rikku
Loves honesty, integrity and to be admired
Hates double standards and hypocrisy
Afraid of not being understood
Superstitions names and numbers
Biggest fear is of people having half-baked knowledge/information
Strength according to her family and my overwhelming confidence
Weakness according to her family, desserts, and shopping
Wildest fantasy a knight in a shining armor will come and rescue me
Favourite Hero father
Favourite bedroom line Happy Days are here again
Turned on by challenges in life
Biggest assets according to her my sense of humor and my ability to laugh at myself
Passion to succeed in every aspect of life
Greatest necessity for her to be loved and to have my efforts be appreciated
Favourite possession according to her her mind
Touched  most in life by simplicity and honesty in life
