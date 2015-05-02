Full Name Sudha Raghunathan

Also known as M.L.V. ‘varisu’

Profession Vocalist(carnatic music)

Date of birth April 30.

Birth place Bangalore

Father Venkatraman

Mother Choodamani

Brother Prasad Venkatraman

Husband Raghunathan(got married in 1982)

Children Son: Kaushik

Daughter:Malavika

Education College -Ethiraj college M.A.( Economics)

Gurus Mother, Mr.B.V.Lakshman and M. L. Vasanthakumari(started singing with her from 1979)

Tutelage with MLV She had not taught us any songs. She would sing, mostly in performances from which I had to learn. By following her in all her performances, I came to learn the songs. “

Career started At the age of 19

Best performance Lincoln Centre in New York.

playback singing Has rendered three songs in the film ‘Ivan’

Singing style Spontaneous

Music she likes to hear Soothing, sometimes something adventurous music

Secrets to her voice: talk in lower volume, and sometimes even complete silence.

her success: absolute dedication

Favourites Singer- MLV

Accompaniments: violin, mridangam, morsing, gadam

Western: electric guitar

Dish:-vendhiya kozhumbu and of course the all fav aalu (potato).

Song: baro krishnayya

Ragas:subapantuvarali, kalyani, hameer, kapi

Composers: Tyagaraja and Purandaradasa and Sivan, among others.

Facts Top Ranking artiste of the All India Radio, Chennai and performs regularly on AIR and Doordharshan

unique privelge of being the ‘Astana Vidushi’ of The Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetam, Sringeri, The andavan ashramam, Srirangam the Ahobila Mutt.

she exceled in debates, quiz, drama and essay writing during her student years

Opinions Subbudu(critic):“If I were left deserted on a lonely island, and if I were granted permission to hold three products that I liked very much, I would list the following in order of my preference:

A. An audio-visual cassette of singer Sudha Ragunathan;

B. Betel leaves and tobacco to chew on while I listen to the music

C. Poet Kannadasan’s works.

Hobbies Reading fictional and inspirational books

Charity “SAMUDHAAYA FOUNDATION” was founded for social welfare activities on July 1999. The trust has donated money to KARGIL DEFENCE PERSONNEL RELIEF FUND.-1999

cyclone stricken victims of Orissa in December 1999.

Gujarat Earthquake Relief Fund 2001

Advice to aspiring youngsters To be loyal to guru, and be focused in practice.

Future goals a school which will represent her style of music

taking carnatic music from thousands to millions of people.

to do research on what music can do in the field of medicine